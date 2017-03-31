Coffs' outfit Joseph's Coat heads to Jacaranda city

IMPRESSED with a performance at the inaugural Banana Fields Festival in Coffs Harbour last year, local music lover and promoter Terry Deefholts decided to bring Joseph's Coat to Grafton.

From the Mid North Coast, Joseph's Coat is the latest project by multi-instrumentalists and song writers Abe and Ben Camden. Together they have founded a number of bands over the past 15 years, each being an integral part of the musical journey on which the boys have been.

In 2014 the sessions began for their debut EP titled The Black Ocean, recorded at Love Street Studio on the Gold Coast. After five years away they both decided to call Coffs Harbour home again and were joined by talented multi-instrumentalist and sought after drummer and musician Nicko Bird who brings his own wealth of experience in the music scene with various touring bands. Together the trio has created a cracking live show to leave the desire of live music completely satisfied.

Between surfs and catching up on good times with family and friends, the year was spent launching their genre defying sound. It is a unique, alternative take on funky blues, soulful vocals, with a tasty twist of reggae rock grooves. They say the best way to understand the eclectic sounds is to hear them.

Their sound has been likened to artists such as Incubus and Silverchair with rock reggae vibes of Sticky Fingers, The Police and vocal comparisons to Jeff Buckley, Daniel Johns and Sting.

The band has played some prestigious and vibrant venues such as The Basement in Sydney, The Great Northern in Byron Bay for Falls Festival Pre-launch with Sea Legs.

The list of artists with whom the band has shared the stage keeps growing, adding Jebediah, Tired Lion, Sea Legs, Uncle Jed, The Sea Gypsies and Osaka Punch. There have also been appearances at festivals such as Turtle Fest in Bellingen with Mark Seymor and Katie Noonan, and The Banana Field Music Festival in Coffs Harbour with Illy, Brittish India, Phil Jamieson, Art v Science.

This year finds the band on the cusp of releasing EP number two, and the guys could not be happier with the direction it has taken them. Expect from this EP a funk-driven pulse weaved into a rock thread with infectious vocal melodies that will captivate and hook the melodic and groove driven enthusiast.