Coffs running festival in for another exciting year

OFF AND RUNNING: Runners hit the road for last year's 5km event in Coffs Harbour. Darrell Nash

RUNNING: Up to 1600 runners of all levels will congregate in Coffs Harbour on Sunday. September 8 for one of the regions largest home-grown sporting events in the annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

Now in its ninth year, entries are now open for the event that attracts runners from all around Australia to compete in events for athletes of all abilities including a 21.1 km half marathon, 10 km fun run, 5 km run/walk and the 3 km family fun run/walk.

"We are so lucky to have this unique running track in the middle of our town that takes in many beautiful sights such as the Botanic Gardens, Coffs Creek and Park Beach,” said event director, Sinclair Black.

The scenic course takes participants from the Coffs Harbour Showground through forests of mangrove and melaleuca trees, over floating boardwalks and along the shady banks of the Coffs Creek.

The course is mostly flat and provides the ideal off-road trail for runners and walkers of all standards.

"The best training advice in preparation for the event is to be consistent,” said Sinclair.

"Don't overdo it, warm up and stretch before each run, build up your distance slowly and I would highly recommend running or walking the course and getting familiar with the track before race day.”

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is not just for the individual runner. It caters for teams, families, school students, workplaces and community groups.

"Many proudly wear their school or corporate colours and run as a group. Key Employment usually has the largest contingent, with over 100 participants proudly sporting their red active wear each year.”

The Running Festival also gives back to the community as it raises money for local charities, donating over $180,000 back to the community since the inaugural event in 2011.

Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Camp Quality and Early Connections are among the organisations that will benefit again this year. These charities assist on the day by manning the water stations on the course and cheering on the competitors as they run by.