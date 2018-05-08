Coffs scores big as budget details emerge

The budget will fund the long-awaited Coffs Harbour bypass.

WHILE Coffs Harbour's bypass is Northern NSW's biggest Federal Budget winner mature-age workers, regional health professionals and a beef trade-show have also scored some support from Treasurer Scott Morrison.

Coffs has been guaranteed $971 million for its much-needed Pacific Highway bypass after it's long running #beepforabypass campaign.

The major infrastructure project will reduce travel times and improve road conditions for the 15,000 drivers travelling through the city's CBD every day.

Mr Morrison on Tuesday renewed his pledge to fund the massive construction project that will bypass 12 sets of traffic lights while improving safety for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Treasury estimates indicate the bypass construction will lead to 10,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Lismore and Ballina stand to benefit from the government's decision to allocate $793 million improving health services in the regions, particularly rural and remote areas.

Griffith University's rural dental school in Ballina and Western Sydney University Rural Clinical School in Lismore will be among the many training centres funded to attract more health students to build their careers outside of metropolitan centres.

And older residents in Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Ballina and Tweed will be able to access specialised support to help them build sustainable businesses.

These regions are earmarked to get entrepreneurship facilitators who will help mature-age people become self-employed.

The Federal Government has set aside about $17 million over four years for the project, which is only operating at select sites across the country.

In other budget news, the government has allocated $1 million to Casino's Beef Week event.

Our region's frail aged will gain better facilities and support services with the Federal Government allocating $144.9m over four years to improve the viability of care providers operating outside of capital cities.

There will also be a $5 million increase in capital grants programs aimed at improving life in the bush for the frail elderly locals.

The funding will also help aging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people stay in their communities where they can be supported by their family and friends and receive culturally appropriate services.

The government will also roll out a $1.3 million national Epilepsy Action Response Service to provide specialised health information and support for people with the disease who live in rural and remote areas. - NewsRegional