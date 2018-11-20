Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

The State Government has announced there will be 1,500 new police officers across NSW.

COFFS Harbour could benefit from a greater police presence following the announcement that 1,500 new police officers will be added to the NSW Police Force.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser welcomed the news, saying it was the biggest increase in police numbers in 30 years.

"NSW has some of the lowest crime rates in 20 years, and with this boost to police numbers, our men and women in blue will be able to meet future crime challenges head on," Mr Fraser said.

Earlier this year the Police Association of NSW called for an additional 1,185 police across the state, including 221 on the north coast.

Executive member for the Northern NSW branch, Brett Henderson-Smith added another 24 police are needed for the Regional Enforcement Squads based at Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads.

The additional 1,500 police announced this week includes a Child Protection Officer and Elder Abuse Prevention Officer for each Police command across the state.

President of the Police Association of NSW Tony King said this investment in police numbers will help ease the burden and strain on current officers.

"I am thrilled the Government has listened and worked with us to deliver the biggest increase in police numbers in more than three decades," Mr King said.