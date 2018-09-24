Bypass, the most expensive per kilometre Pacific Hwy project

IT WILL span just 14-kilometres, but the Coffs Harbour Bypass will prove to be the most expensive upgrade in the history of the Pacific Highway.

A draft concept design for the $1.2 billion upgrade was released today, with indications it will cost almost $100-million for a kilometre of work.

It is understood some alterations have been made to the Connell Wagner proposal put forward to Roads and Maritime Services in 2004 and on Thursday the community will get its first look and explanation at alterations that have been made along the route when a community information session is held at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Artist impression of one possible land bridge option at Roberts Hill. This image is indicative only and subject to further refinement RMS

"When you are constructing a $1.2 billion project it's not without impact on a community but I understand the community is sick of the noise of trucks going through the main street and the disruption and the safety concerns," NSW Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister Melinda Pavey said.

"It's also important to point out with this design there will still be two tunnel arrangements and one cutting.

The concept design for the bypass has been released. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey. Rachel Vercoe

"We can not have a situation where we limit the trucks being able to use the bypass - we want to ensure the heavy vehicles carrying dangerous goods can use the bypass."

After the concept design launch, by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker, members of the RMS project design team began door knocking and contacting residents whose properties are situated along the bypass route.

It is understood a few hundred homes, predominantly in the West Coffs will require noise mitigation works, such as window glazing, while a further 90-odd properties will be acquired, with the government having purchased around 50% of the properties needed to construct the road corridor.

A road bridge design. RMS

"This is the most expensive part of the Pacific Highway project running at a cost of almost $100-million a kilometre, this is massively expensive infrastructure it's a huge investment in Coffs Harbour - people want the trucks out of the main street," Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

Mr McCormack urged Coffs Harbour residents to attend one of the three community information sessions at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club starting this week.

The sessions will be held on:

Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Saturday, October 13 from 9am to noon

Thursday, October 18 from 4pm to 7pm.

Alternatively the public can have it's say via the link to the RMS project page on our website.

The Korora interchange. RMS

"I know it's been something the community has asked for demanded, expected and deserved for decades and it's happening," Mr McCormack said.

The Environmental Impact Statement for the project is set to be released in December.