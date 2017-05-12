23°
Coffs/Clarence detectives seeking man on outstanding warrant

Jarrard Potter | 12th May 2017 9:12 AM
INFORMATION: Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Hayden Skinner, 23.
INFORMATION: Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Hayden Skinner, 23.

DETECTIVES from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Hayden Skinner, 23, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant relating to alleged domestic violence offences.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Straight Islander appearance, approximately 165cm to 175cm tall, of a medium build, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Corindi Beach and Sydney areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Skinner or knows his whereabouts, should not approach him, but contact police via Triple Zero (000).

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Topics:  nsw police outstanding warrant police

