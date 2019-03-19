Coffs/Clarence Police look to crack down on drug dealers

A court issued Drug Supply Prohibition Order will give police the power to search the homes, vehicles and person of convicted drug dealers at any time without a warrant, if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that there is evidence of drug-related crime.

THE Coffs/Clarence Police District has been selected as one of four police area commands to take part in a trial program that will give police new powers to search the homes and vehicles of convicted drug dealers.

A court issued Drug Supply Prohibition Order will give NSW Police the power to search the homes, vehicles and person of convicted drug dealers at any time without a warrant, if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that there is evidence of drug-related crime.

The orders will initially operate as a two-year pilot program, after which the results will be assessed to inform the future operation of the new powers. Orders made will remain in force for the duration of the pilot program and will allow police to search a person or their property for prohibited drugs, drug pre-cursors, drug paraphernalia or equipment for drug manufacture, or other evidence of drug supply or manufacture.

An application for an order may be made in relation to any person convicted of a serious drug offence, such as supply or manufacture of an indictable quantity, in the past ten years.

Consistent with the exercise of any police power, Drug Supply Prohibition Orders will be subject to oversight by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

Following consultation with the NSW Police Force, the pilot program will operate across four police commands: Bankstown Police Area Command, Coffs-Clarence Police District, Hunter Valley Police District, and Orana Mid-Western Police District.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Sunday the introduction of Drug Supply Prohibition Orders will help the NSW Police Force smash organised crime gangs who prey on young people, in particular, and profit from the large-scale supply of illegal drugs in NSW.

"I want convicted drug dealers to know that they will have nowhere to hide if they want to prey on, and profit from, the people of NSW," Ms Berejiklian said.