Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Coke, $44,000 seized after driver falls asleep

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
9th Nov 2020 8:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Cocaine, cash and weapons have been seized after a driver fell asleep while parked behind the wheel in Sydney's inner east.

The 37-year-old man was arrested about 8pm on Saturday after police responded to reports of a driver asleep in an SUV while stopped in the middle of Wentworth Ave in Surry Hills.

He was removed from the car before officers allegedly found cocaine, $1000 cash and three mobile phones during a search of the vehicle.

Police allegedly found cocaine in a car and home in inner Sydney.
Police allegedly found cocaine in a car and home in inner Sydney.

The man was taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug and granted bail.

The next day, around 2.30pm, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Danks St, Waterloo allegedly finding 1.5kg of cocaine, $43,860 cash, drug scales, Xanax, steroids, knuckle dusters and rifle ammunition.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $375,000.

Police rearrested the 37-year-old and took him back to Surry Hills Police Station. He was charged with six additional offences including supplying a large commercial quality of a drug, possessing a prohibited weapon and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court today.

Almost $45,000 cash was seized during a search of the SUV and home.
Almost $45,000 cash was seized during a search of the SUV and home.

 

Originally published as Coke, $44,000 seized after driver falls asleep

Rifle ammunition was also seized during a search warrant.
Rifle ammunition was also seized during a search warrant.

More Stories

Show More
cocaine crime drugs bust

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 62 people to face Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 62 people to face Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        Daily Catch-up: November 9, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 9, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Police reveal new information on teenager’s disappearance

        Premium Content Police reveal new information on teenager’s disappearance

        News New information has been received into Jasmine Morris disappearance

        50 PHOTOS: Clarence cricket action from weekend

        Premium Content 50 PHOTOS: Clarence cricket action from weekend

        Cricket Three games of actions from NCCC premier league and CRCA cricket