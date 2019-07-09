Menu
Crime

COLD CASE: $250,000 reward in Warwick man's murder

9th Jul 2019 1:22 PM
A $250,000 reward has been offered for information into the 1964 suspected murder of Vincent Raymond Allen.

Mr Allen, 22, was last seen alive in the Warwick area on April 18, that year.

He had been employed as a labourer and had worked on the construction of the Leslie Dam.

Despite an extensive police investigation, Mr Allen's body has never been located and in 1980 the State Coroner declared Mr Allen to be deceased and likely to have been murdered in or around the Warwick area.

Homicide Group Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said: "I would hope the passing of well over 50 years would give anyone who has information relating to this crime and has kept it to themselves the incentive to come forward.

Minister for Police and Corrective Services announced a $250,000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for the murder of Vincent Raymond Allen in or around the Warwick area in April 1964.
"However, if time is not enough then the offer of this significant reward may help.

"Quite often when we announce a reward the focus is on the monetary value of the offer.

"I feel it important to stress this reward also comes with the opportunity for indemnity from prosecution.

"This means that anyone who was an accomplice to the crime (and did not commit the act of murder) and comes forward to police first, could qualify for the indemnity."

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

