COLD SNAP: Clarence to shiver through freezing winter week

DON'T be tricked by the warm weather we've had over the last few days, winter is not over in the Clarence Valley.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting temperatures to plummet to a low of three degrees overnight next week, with temperatures only reaching the low 20s in Grafton throughout the day.

Coastal communities can expect similar temperatures with Yamba tipped to drop between 4 and 8 degrees overnight. Daytime temperatures will match Grafton in Yamba, only reaching the low 20s.

You can expect sunshine across the Clarence Valley and a light breeze most days.