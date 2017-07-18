Cold snap coming in otherwise warm July

THE Clarence Valley is in for a chilly start to the morning on Friday, after enjoying a run of higher than average July temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 4 degrees in Grafton on Friday and 8 degrees in Yamba, as a southerly change brings cold wind to the area.

The coldest day recorded so far this month in Grafton was on Monday July 3, where the mercury sunk to 4.6 degrees. Yamba had its coldest day of 7.5 degrees on July 2.

So far this month July has been warmer than on previous records. Grafton's average maximum temperature for July is 0.2 degrees warmer than records from the past 13 years, while Yamba is on track to beat a 60 year record with the average maximum 1.5 degrees warmer than the 1944 to 2016 average.

Today Yamba recorded its warmest minimum to 9am temperature of the month at 15 degrees, 5 degrees above the month's average. Grafton went close to setting the same benchmark, with the mercury's lowest point in the 24 hours to 9am this morning at 10.5 degrees, half a degree off the month's record of 11 degrees on Sunday.

Grafton's maximum temperature so far this month was 25 degrees on July 4, however that could be broken today with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting today's temperature to hit 25 degrees.

Yamba's warmest day this month was also on July 4, where the mercury reached 25.3 degrees.

Yamba's minimum to 9am average is also warmer, currently 0.4 degrees warmer than the 1944 to 2016 average.