Cold start to July in Valley

IT'S been a chilly start to July in the Clarence Valley, with both Yamba and Grafton shivering through the coldest July morning on Saturday in three years.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the minimum temperature at the Grafton Research Station on July 1 was 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Yamba Pilot Station recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said after a cold front moved across NSW at the end of last week a cold air mass was left behind, with a high pressure system developing behind it causing bright clear skies.

"When there's dry and clear skies at night, it's really efficient at cooling the earth's surface and a lot of heat goes out into space," she said.

"Clear and dry skies means we have colder minimum temperatures, which is a feature of winter."

With the Westlawn Prelude Day marking the start of the July Racing Carnival kicking off on Thursday, the Bureau forecasts a clear and sunny day in Grafton with a top of 20 degrees.

However the mercury is predicted to drop again over the weekend, as another cold front moves through northern NSW from Friday.

"Behind that we're expecting to see a ridge of high pressure which should have some light winds. If it's a bit windy the minimum temperature doesn't drop as much," Ms Woodhouse said.