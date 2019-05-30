‘Incredible’: Coldest day in 20 years

Another cold front is headed for Victoria. Picture: Sky News Weather

WINTER has arrived early for Victorians who shivered through the coldest May day in almost two decades yesterday - and another cold front is on the way.

Temperatures yesterday in Melbourne topped out at just 10.6C. That modest high made it the coldest day during the month of May since 2000.

The same happened in Ballarat where temperatures did not get above 5.7C. The regional centre experienced its coldest May day in 19 years and a video posted by Ballarat Wildlife Park perfectly illustrates just how cold it was.

In the video, kangaroos and an emu took shelter together under a small roof as snow fell around them.

Wildlife in Ballarat huddled together under a shelter as snow fell yesterday. Picture: Facebook



"Brrr … winter has come early!" the park wrote on a video viewed more than 24,000 times.

The cold front claimed a life in Oakleigh South as the male driver of a ute travelling along the Princes Highway skidded on the icy surface and struck a tree.

The man died at the scene shortly after 4.40pm, police said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Tom Delamotte said yesterday's weather was a "one in 10 to 15-year event" and Sky News Weather Chief Meteorologist has bad news for those who miss last week's warmer weather already.

He says another cold southerly airstream is on the way bringing icy temperatures and more snow.

"A freezing finish to Autumn," he said. "We've got another cold front on the way. Incredible start to the season, really."

Another cold front headed for Victoria early next week. Picture: Sky News Weather

Mt. Baw Baw was blanketed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Picture: Mt. Baw Baw Resort

He said cold air would rush towards southeast Australia from Antarctica early next week bringing more snow and freezing temperatures.

The unexpected snowfall has been a blessing and a curse for ski resorts. Some have been able to open the ski season a week early but Mr Baw Baw has been closed as trees fell as a result of the snow.

Roads were closed around the resort this morning and a spokeswoman said the team was "making every effort to clear the road, however snow is currently falling".

The cold finish to Autumn will continue to effect Victorians. Tomorrow will be another cold start for Melburnians as temperatures reach a maximum of 15C. The mercury won't top 15 for the next seven days.

Snow in Oakleigh. A motorist died in Oakleigh South yesterday after his ute skidded on an icy road. Picture: ABC Melbourne

Adelaide will experience similar temperatures and Sydney will reach a top of 18C today before a chilly start to the day on Friday.

Canberra will experience morning frost tomorrow where it'll get to -1C before warming up to 15C.

Temperatures will be below zero for the Australian capital for the next week with a maximum of just 11C on Monday.

A father and son felt the cold more than most when they became lost in the Victorian alps. The pair were rescued yesterday afternoon after two days in a hut in the Avon Wilderness Park near Mount Wellington after the Victorian Police Search and Rescue Squad and the SES sent a rescue team in.

Melburnians on social media have shared their pain as temperatures dropped.