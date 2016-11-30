Coleen 'a true gem' of the Whiddon Group family

COMPASSION and care come as second nature to Coleen Schrader, and her contributions to the care services at The Whiddon Group Grafton have recently earned her the prestigious Board of Directors Award for 2016.

Announced at last week's gala dinner for The Whiddon Group, Ms Schrader's efforts to go above and beyond for the residents include bringing in flowers from her own garden, arranging events for residents to celebrate special occasions and singing and dancing with residents.

Ms Schrader said she was delighted and surprised to receive the accolade.

"It was an incredible moment to be named this year's winner, and I am very proud of this achievement," she said.

"I have been with Whiddon for more than 13 years and work with a fantastic team who show great drive, dedication and energy for what they do.

"It's a warm and welcoming atmosphere at Whiddon. I love what I do; it really is one big family. Our staff strive every day to provide the best care that we can for our residents and bring love, friendship and smiles. I am pleased to be a part of this, and am honoured to receive this award."

Described by her colleagues as a delight to work with and shows genuine care and kindness to all, Whiddon CEO Chris Mamarelis said she has the ability to make others smile and feel special through all she does.

"At Whiddon, our people are at the heart of what we do," he said.

"They inspire us and go out of their way each and every day to touch the lives of our residents and staff.

"Coleen, along with others recognised on the night, has shown incredible dedication, passion, innovation and commitment. She is a true gem; I warmly congratulate her and all of our 2016 nominees from across the state."