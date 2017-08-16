Coleman set to take on trek for sick kids

WITH the VR Commodore loaded up and ready to roll, Trevor Coleman is set to take on this year's Trek 4 Kidz through the back roads of central NSW.

Travelling more than 3000km on dirt and unsealed roads from Nowra to Forbes, the Trek 4 Kidz raises money for the Starlight Foundation, and Mr Coleman said he is looking forward to taking part in his second trek when they set off on August 19.

"I did it last year for the first time, and enjoyed it so much I thought I'd do it again this year,” Mr Coleman said.

"My wife is going with me this year, and we've gone and bought this car and done all the modifications we need, such as put in fire extinguishers and CB radio and GPS navigation, all that stuff.

"I have got all of our local sponsors on the car who have helped me raise money, I've raised close to $8000 so far which is fantastic.

"When I was first asked to take part last year, I got in touch with Starlight Foundation and asked about the fundraising, and they said if it's only a cent it's a cent more than they had before.”

Mr Coleman said he enjoyed the friendly spirit of the drive, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and journeyed from from Griffith, through White Cliffs, Cunnamulla, Lightning Ridge, Narrabri, Inverell, before finishing at Coffs Harbour.

"Last year we had to take a few detours because it was wet our west, and we're mainly on dirt roads which adds to the challenge,” he said.

"This year we start at Nowra, then go to Canberra, Barooga, Mildura, Renmark, Hay then Forbes.

"It gets under your skin and you love it, and you know it's all going towards helping kids who need it. The Captain Starlights, the people who help entertain sick kids in hospital, there'll be a few there at the end who give a talk on what they do which is great.

"I really love the atmosphere too. It's not a race, and everybody looks after everybody else. As soon as someone opens their bonnet to check their oil and water there's people asking if you're ok, it's wonderful.”

The owner of Tyrepower Grafton said he has raised more than $8000 so far, and thanked all the local businesses and people who have donated money for the trek.

Donations to the Starlight Foundation can be made at Tyrepower Grafton or online at the Trek 4 Kidz website.