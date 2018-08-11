Coles are matching every donation made to our farmers

SHOW YOU CARE: Grafton CWA 's Annette Douglas, Carol Smith, Nola Horrocks and Ruth Melouney with Coles Grafton Mall store manager Chris Aslin are proud to support Aussie farmers.

COLES stores in Grafton are now collecting donations at the checkout for the Country Women's Association to support drought-affected families where help is needed most.

Coles customers are invited to donate any amount at the checkout for the CWA to provide support to drought-affected families and Coles has pledged to match the amount dollar-for-dollar for the entire month of August.

The donations will go towards household expenses such as school, food, medical, electricity and water costs.

The Coles team at Grafton Mall has also donated pallets of food and water to local farms - including Plateau Farms - that have been impacted by the drought.

The funds raised for the CWA will go 100per cent to their drought appeal.

Grafton CWA president Nola Horrocks said a big thank you to Coles and the community for helping the organisation in this endeavour.

Coles managing director John Durkan said Coles was keen to do more to support families affected by drought.

"Many of our team members at stores in drought-affected communities have heard harrowing stories from customers about the impact of the drought,” he said.

"Our store teams in these communities have helped by collecting donations of non-perishable food or providing gift cards, but we wanted to take action at a national level to help more families facing hardship right now and to help farmers to combat drought in the future.”

Coles also announced it will provide $5million in grants and interest-free loans from the Coles Nurture Fund to support farmers across Australia combating drought.

Coles has provided more than half-a-million dollars in grants to farmers to implement initiatives to make them less dependent on rain.