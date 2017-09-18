26°
Supermarket product recalled over E.coli concern

by Dana McCauley, News.com.au

CHORIZO sausages have been pulled from shelves at Coles after testing found contamination with E.coli.

Hans Spanish Chorizo sold in 250g vacuum packed packages with the expiration of 1 December 2017 have been recalled in NSW and Queensland.

"This recall is being undertaken to ensure the safety of our customers as part of our ongoing commitment to maintain the highest standards of safety and quality at all times. We apologise for any inconvenience," Hans Continental Smallgoods said in a statement.

"We are working with relevant authorities to ensure the ongoing safety of our consumers."

The company said that the product recall only applied to chorizo and that none of its other smallgoods products had been impacted by the contamination scare.

Customers may return products to the point of purchase for an immediate cash refund.

Food Standards Australia said customers can contacting Hans on 1800 060 909.

It comes after Kettle chips were recalled from Coles and Woolworths stores earlier this month, after fears of white rubber pieces inside the chip packets.

