Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Most major retailers, and many minor ones, nowadays offer gift cards.
Most major retailers, and many minor ones, nowadays offer gift cards.
Smarter Shopping

Faulty gift cards turn festive season sour

by Annabel Hennessy
22nd Dec 2018 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Retail giant Coles has been accused of giving customers the run around over faulty gift cards and in some cases even referring them to other stores to sort out problems.

Multiple customers have taken to social media to complain about being told to contact third party retailers over faulty gift cards Coles had sold them.

It comes as data obtained by The Saturday Telegraph can reveal hundreds of consumers in NSW are making complaints over gift card problems to Fair Trading each year.

NSW Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean. Picture: NSW Government
NSW Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean. Picture: NSW Government

On one complaint on Coles' Facebook page this week a disgruntled customer said they had brought a Cotton On gift card from Coles which was unable to be used.

The customer said that Coles staff had told them "it was not Coles problem" and that they needed to contact Cotton On.

Choice spokeswoman Nicky Breen told the Telegraph that it was a breach of Australian consumer law for a retail company to refer customers to the manufacturer if they had sold them a faulty product.

"If a retailer sells you a product that doesn't work they have to offer you a solution they can't just fob you off to the manufacturer," Ms Breen said.

Fair Trading NSW has received more than 1000 complaints regarding gift cards in the past three financial years with 312 in 17-18, 446 in 16/17 and 341 in 15/16.

Minister Matt Kean encouraged consumers to contact the Fair Trading hotline if they were unable to resolve issues with a trader.

"Consumers should never be taken for a ride and it disappoints me to hear allegations of big business potentially doing the wrong thing by NSW families," Mr Kean said.

A Coles spokesman said: "If customers have experienced an issue with a gift card purchased at Coles, we encourage them to contact Coles Customer Care who should be able to rectify the issue once the payment has been verified."

gift cards smarter shopping

Top Stories

    Dazzling Christmas light display

    premium_icon Dazzling Christmas light display

    News People come from far and wide to experience dazzling display.

    Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    premium_icon Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    Year in Review: Biggest stories of April 2018

    premium_icon Year in Review: Biggest stories of April 2018

    News Take a look at what made headlines in April this year

    Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    premium_icon Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    News Find out how the sections of the Grafton bridge will come together

    Local Partners