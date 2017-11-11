Coles on board to make athletics a-peel-ing

HAPPY DAYS: Track and field world champion Sally Pearson has joined forces with Coles to promote the benefits of Little Athletics.

ATHELTICS: World champion athlete Sally Pearson has urged budding athletes to race down to Terry West Athletics Field as the Little Athletics season kicks off in the Clarence Valley.

And to provide children with a nutritional boost at training, Coles plans to donate more than twomillion bananas this season to Little Athletics clubs around the country.

For around 16 weeks this season, Coles will donate boxes of bananas each week to the Woolgoolga, Grafton and Lower Clarence clubs as part of its national sponsorship of Little Athletics.

Fresh from her win at the world championships in London, Pearson encouraged children to join Little Athletics this year.

"Little Athletics gave me the start I needed to be successful and fulfil my dreams," she said. "I encourage more kids across Australia to create their own story through athletics.

"I hope that the kids understand that it doesn't matter if you're not winning when you're this age, you can always be an Olympic champion if your heart is set on it and you dream big."

Pearson also welcomed the partnership between Little Athletics and Coles, which would provide necessary funding for local clubs.

"Little Athletics is a very important organisation that adds value to our children's health and well-being. It's essential to have funding and Coles is the answer to our prayers," she said.

"I was also an ambassador for Coles leading up to the London Olympics and I've seen first-hand their passion for a healthy lifestyle and fresh food so I'm glad that I can be a part of that."

Coles Grafton store manager Andrew Thompson said the company was delighted to be partnering with local Little Athletics to help drive participation in regional Australia.

"We are passionate about our fresh food and we want to support health, fun and fitness in the community," he said. "We also know our customers in Grafton love sport and getting involved with their local club.

"As well as our financial support, we wanted to donate bananas to energise local kids during training sessions."

Coles Little Athletics Australia CEO Martin Stillman said he hoped the number of children joining Little Athletics would continue to grow. "Last year we had around 95,000 children registered around Australia and we hope that number will only increase with this initiative," he said.