Coles, potholes and hopefully some shade

THE potholes in the carpark of the South Grafton Coles shopping centre were a minor inconvenience for a long term gain for customers, according to the centre's management director Brett Cooper.

Mr Cooper said the damage to the bitumen at the entrance of the carpark was caused by trucks bringing in equipment to build new shade sails for car spaces, and the delay in fixing the potholes was a result of the recent infrastructure boom in the Clarence Valley.

"It was brought to our attention earlier in the week, and it took nearly a week to find a contractor who was able to come in and repair the damage,” Mr Cooper said.

"We couldn't get a contractor any sooner because they are all busy building roads, and we had to have the carpark closed for around five hours during Thursday night to get the work done, but I've been told it was all finished by Friday morning.

"The work had to be done at night to cause as little disruption to the centre as possible, and it took longer to get all the safety gear in and out.”

Mr Cooper said from next week the steel work will go up and car park bays at the front of the shopping centre will be covered by waterproof canvas sails.

"In Grafton it tends to either be really hot or raining, especially in summer, so these sails will be a massive bonus for customers,” he said.

"Not many people were aware of the car park sails, and I think it's a great investment at the end of the day.

"There will be some minor inconveniences when some car spaces are shut down to get the shade sails installed, but it will be a positive thing for the people who use the carpark.”