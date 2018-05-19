Coles recalls more ice creams amid metal concerns

Coles Mini Classics Vanilla has been recalled over concerns there may be metal fragments found in them.

COLES supermarkets have extended their recent ice cream recall amid continuing concerns the products may contain metal fragments.

The initial recall two weeks ago applied to Coles Mini Classics Vanilla 360ml sixpack ice creams with a best before date of April 16 and April 17, 2020. The Almond variety with a best before date of April 18, 2020 was also recalled.

Now the supermarket giant has issued a warning about the Coles Mini Classics Vanilla 360ml sixpack ice creams with the before date of April 17, 2020, which have been on sale since May 16, 2018 - after the initial recall happened.

The ice creams were sold in Coles supermarkets and online in QLD and NSW.

On its website, Coles said: "The recall is due to the potential presence of metal fragments. Customers should not eat these products.

"Customers who purchased any of these products should return it to their nearest Coles supermarket store for a full refund."

Any customers concerned about their health have been urged to seek medical advice.

Coles has issued an apology to customers and invited those seeking further information to contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.