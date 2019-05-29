Menu
Coles has recalled this USB Wall Charger.
Coles recalls charger over safety fears

by Staff Writer
28th May 2019 9:37 AM

Coles has issued an urgent recall on a popular phone charger due to fears it could cause electric shocks.

The supermarket giant is recalling Coles Mobile USB Wall Chargers, sold nationally at Coles Supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online.

 

Coles has recalled this USB Wall Charger due to safety fears.
Testing has found that the enclosure of the charger may separate and expose live parts. As a result this product has the potential to cause electric shock.

All products sold from July 2017 onwards are being recalled.

 

 

Testing has found that the enclosure of the charger may separate and expose live parts.
The product is marked as Coles Mobile USB Wall Charger 5W (1.0 AMP) single USB port (model 1844154)

Coles apologised to customers and urged them to stop using the wall charger immediately and return it to any Coles supermarket for a full refund.

Customers seeking further information about returning or disposing of the product can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.

