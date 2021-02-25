Coles sign reduced to ashes in early morning fire
Early this morning, the Fire and Rescue 510 Yamba crew responded to reports of a fire at Yamba Fair shopping centre.
Upon arrival, crews discovered a slow-burning fire across the Coles signage outside the shopping centre.
“Yamba 510 got to work with a charged line of 38mm hose and two members with breathing apparatus,” a spokesperson from Yamba Fire and Rescue said.
“The fire was extinguished using a pulsing method with the branch and water.”
It’s understood the scene was rendered safe a short time later and handed back to the centre manager.