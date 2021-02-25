Coles sign reduced to ashes in early morning fire

Fire and Rescue 510 Yamba crew responded to a fire on the Coles sign outside Yamba Fair shopping centre.

Fire and Rescue 510 Yamba crew responded to a fire on the Coles sign outside Yamba Fair shopping centre.

Early this morning, the Fire and Rescue 510 Yamba crew responded to reports of a fire at Yamba Fair shopping centre.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a slow-burning fire across the Coles signage outside the shopping centre.

“Yamba 510 got to work with a charged line of 38mm hose and two members with breathing apparatus,” a spokesperson from Yamba Fire and Rescue said.

“The fire was extinguished using a pulsing method with the branch and water.”

It’s understood the scene was rendered safe a short time later and handed back to the centre manager.