The West End Coles store was evacuated after the floor was noticed warping. Picture: Twitter/7 News Brisbane
News

Floor ‘collapse’ evacuates Coles

by Kate Kyriacou
8th Jun 2018 1:59 PM

COLES at West End has been evacuated after a large section of the floor began collapsing.

Shoppers were ordered out and cars had to be moved.

"Has anyone heard about the floor bucking at Coles West End in Brisbane?" one shopper posted to social media.

"Everyone has been evacuated and my husband has had to move his car."

More to come

