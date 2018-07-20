Menu
Arthur Lysaught
Arthur Lysaught Bill North
Colleagues mean and miserable says councillor

20th Jul 2018 3:30 PM

CLARENCE Valley councillors are "mean and miserable" says Cr Arthur Lysaught because they've knocked back a request from lifesavers for free or discounted admission to council-owned swimming pools.

At Tuesday's meeting council debated a request from Surf Life Saving Far North Coast for council to allow its patrol members free access to council pools for training purposes.

Cr Lysaught thought the request had merit and moved for a deferral to allow the council to ask the pool managers if they were amenable to the idea.

Other councillors could see problems from the outset.

Cr Clancy noted that members of the Minnie Water and Red Rock clubs didn't come under the SLSFNC banner.

Others noted it was unfair to ask pool managers to take a cut in earnings.

Some worried that council already donated more than $32,000 to the two local surf clubs and maybe the funding could be taken from donations.

The nit-picking upset Cr Lysaught, who branded the councillors "a mean and miserable lot" for not supporting such a valuable community organisation.

clarence valley council
Grafton Daily Examiner

