Collett defies odds to be selected for North Coast

LETHAL WEAPON: Grafton Ghosts star centre Dyaln Collett has been selected for the North Coast side to play Central Coast at Macksville on May 5.

LETHAL WEAPON: Grafton Ghosts star centre Dyaln Collett has been selected for the North Coast side to play Central Coast at Macksville on May 5. Debrah Novak

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts star centre Dylan Collett has been named in the North Coast representative squad, despite not playing for Group 2 at the weekend.

Collett, who has been plagued by a shoulder injury in the early part of this season, has been a lock for the North Coast side in recent seasons and that was not going to change in 2018.

The left-edge running centre would have been greatly appreciated by Group 2 coach Clint Greenshields if he was available on Saturday, after the Gladiators suffered a tough 26-24 loss in the final minutes.

While a towering conversion from Group 3 winger Dean Mills was the only difference between the two representative sides on the scoresheet, it was really the lead-up work from livewire fullback Owen Blair that proved the difference at Wingham.

While Group 3 had the rub of the green in the early stages of the clash, Group 2 refused to go away and were happy to chance their arm with passes.

Orara Valley Axemen half Buddy Hart led the side with gusto, and his goal-kicking prowess was proving to be a difference in the opening stanza. Greenshield's Gladiators wrestled control of the game from Group 3 in the middle stages, and a run of momentum late in the first half saw them score tries to head into the break even.

They kickstarted the second half in the same vein, but struggled to land the killer blow in the clash with their attack - meandering across field rather than up it too often. But when they did find a way to the chalk, it was through centre Justin Hull, with the ensuing conversion from Hart putting the visitors up by four.

But the lead would not hold out all game, as Blair threw an inviting dummy to split the defence and crashed across, leaving Mills to seal the win.

A composite North Coast side was selected from the clash and will play a representative fixture against Central Coast at Macksville on May 5.

Collett was the only Clarence Valley player selected in the squad, along with eight other Group 2 players.

SCOREBOARD: Group Three 26 (J Mullen 2, D Mills, R Glover, O Blair tries; D Mills 3 goals) defeated Group Two 24 (C Berry, K Buchanan, D Dumas, J Hull tries; M Hart 3 goals)