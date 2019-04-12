Rivals circle Grundy as Pies move to lock in star

A desire to secure his long-term future could result in Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy signing a seven-year contract extension.

The big man is considered one of the two best ruckmen in the league and is expected to earn $1 million a season on his next deal.

Collingwood is already in talks with the 24-year-old to help lock away the South Australian on a long-term deal before he qualifies for free agency next year.

But Adelaide is circling Grundy and could land him for nothing if he remains unsigned next season under free agency rules.

Crows premiership captain Mark Bickley urged Adelaide to open its chequebook for the Sturt product, who last year capped off a career-best season winning the Magpies' best and fairest and All-Australian honours.

"Write the name Brodie Grundy on the top line and then leave it up to him to fill in the number," Bickley said.

"Make it (the deal) so good it's difficult for him to refuse."

Grundy would be the perfect replacement at Adelaide for veteran ruckman Sam Jacobs.

Brodie Grundy is one of the game’s best big men. Pic: Michael Klein.

But the Magpies are already making moves to secure Grundy's future with a long-term deal that would keep him at the club for life.

While Grundy's girlfriend is also from Adelaide, the ruckman is said to be happy in Melbourne and, like Jordan de Goey, has made friendships across all levels at the club.

But the No. 18 draft pick will deserve a significant pay rise after becoming one of the league's most influential players - in the air and at ground level - last season.

Adelaide will try to tempt Grundy back to SA. Pic: Getty Images

He averaged 20 possessions and five clearances a game across 26 matches last season to poll 17 votes in the Brownlow Medal.

A seven-year deal would put Grundy's next contract on a par with Essendon midfielder Dylan Shiel and new Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch.

Importantly, it would ensure Grundy plays the prime part of his career at Collingwood and, under that scenario, not come out of contract until he turns 32.

Collingwood faces a major challenge balancing the books over the next year as the club will also have to factor in a major pay rise for ace goal kicker Jordan De Goey.