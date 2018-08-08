De Goey, Howe still touch and go

COLLINGWOOD is holding out hope star Jordan De Goey could be a surprise inclusion against Brisbane on Saturday night as he prepares to put his injured lower leg to the test on the training track this week.

But while De Goey and Jeremy Howe look to prove their fitness this week, the Magpies conceded they will have to soon make a decision on whether to allow injury-plagued forward Jamie Elliott to push on with his recovery or go in for surgery on his troublesome hamstring.

Magpie general manager of football Geoff Walsh said De Goey - who has missed the past two games with bone soreness in his lower leg - needed a "solid week" to be any chance of playing this week.

"Hopefully we get a strong week on the track from Jordan this week and by the end of the week we will be declaring him fit to play," Walsh said.

"That will play out as the week progresses, but we expect him to put in a solid week on the track."

Coach Nathan Buckley said medical staff will have final say.

"The whole idea was to remove the load through the stress that was affecting his leg, and the risk was that it was going to go further and become a break or a fracture," Buckley said.

Jordan De Goey may face the Lions. Pic: Getty Images

"We had to be proactive with that. We're treading a bit of a tightrope with how much is enough rest, when is the right time (for De Goey to return).

"We want to play him this week and if the doctors pass him, and they say it's an appropriate risk to take, then he will play."

Of Elliott, Walsh said: "There is a decision to be made with Jamie, whether we operate or whether we continue with his rehab … we will know a little bit more on that particular case in the next couple of days."

Tyson Goldsack is recovering well from back soreness which kept him out of what would have been a remarkable return via the VFL last week, but he could take his place in the VFL side against Port Melbourne this week.

Walsh said the club hoped to have some good news on Howe, who missed last week with concussion and a corkie, in the coming days.

But Buckley said defender Jeremy Howe was no certainty to return against the Lions.

"We didn't want to necessarily declare it (the corkie)," Buckley said.

"It didn't recover well last week, and he's still touch and go for this week. That's problematic for us because we want him up and we want him in there, but at the same time we won't play players who aren't ready to go."

