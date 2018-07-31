Magpies ramp up Lynch chase

Tom Lynch is weighing up his future.

COLLINGWOOD has ramped up its efforts to land superstar free agent Tom Lynch, visiting the key forward at his Melbourne home on Monday.

Collingwood list boss Ned Guy met with the injured Gold Coast forward as he recovers from surgery on his posterior cruciate ligament.

While Richmond were widely seen as the frontrunners for Lynch, his meeting with the Magpies shows he is still seriously considering a move to Collingwood.

And in another boost for the Magpies, veteran defender Tyson Goldsack is aiming to make his lightning fast comeback from a knee reconstruction in the VFL this weekend.

Goldsack trained fully on Monday and could line up against Box Hill Hawks on Sunday, 21 weeks after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

A successful return through the VFL this weekend could put Goldsack on a path to make his return to AFL for the Round 22 clash against Port Adelaide in a fortnight.

The popular backman is determined to return to senior level in time for finals and is on track to complete the third-fastest recovery from a torn ACL.

Knee reconstructions typically take nine months but Goldsack is aiming to make his return in six or seven months.

Lynch is widely expected to depart Gold Coast and join either Collingwood, Richmond or Hawthorn when the free agency window opens in October.

Collingwood senior coach Nathan Buckley admitted last week he met with Lynch earlier in the season as the Sorrento product weighs up a move home to Victoria.

The 25-year-old would be a massive boost for Collingwood's premiership credentials next season working in a loaded forward line alongside Mason Cox, speedsters Jaidyn Stephenson and Will Hoskin-Elliott and a fit Jamie Elliott.

The Suns want an answer from its spearhead on his future as soon as he returns to Queensland over the next week.