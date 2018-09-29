Menu
The Collingwood banner falls apart Picture: Nicole Garmston
AFL

Bucks’ heartwarming gesture after banner breaks

29th Sep 2018 2:59 PM
THERE was heartache for Collingwood's cheer squad when their banner was ripped to shreds just moments before their men took the field in the AFL Grand Final banner.

There was a collective gasp around the MCG when the huge banner started to rip, its weight and a gust of wind then seeing it end in tatters.

Collingwood players ran onto the field and seemed unaware what to do at first as their apologetic cheer squad stood by, helpless.

But Pies coach Nathan Buckley saved the day.

The Collingwood banner before it ripped. Picture. Phil Hillyard
The Collingwood banner before it ripped. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Seeing the heartache and sorrow of his club's cheer squad, the club legend ran to members and offered some consoling words - and even a hug for one desolate fan.

While some might have seen it as a bad omen before the first bounce, it didn't turn out that way - the Pies running away early after Travis Varcoe's opening goal.

