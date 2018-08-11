Menu
Ben Reid has played just six AFL games this season.
AFL

Pies’ injury curse claims another as Reid goes down

by Kate Salemme
11th Aug 2018 6:35 PM
COLLINGWOOD's injury crisis has deepened with swingman Ben Reid suffering a calf injury in the VFL.

Playing his first game since Round 10, Reid suffered the injury in the third quarter of Collingwood's clash against Port Melbourne.

He left the field and did not return.

"I think he felt his calf a little bit as he went for a contest," Collingwood VFL coach Jared Rivers told Channel 7.

"It's really unlucky for Ben. He's been super. He's worked so hard to get himself into a position to play footy and today he probably just hurt himself a little bit.

"We'll assess it during the week and see where he's at. It's really disappointing for him."

Reid was playing in defence - after being used as a forward this year - as coach Nathan Buckley searches for options to play in a depleted backline.

Collingwood has already lost Lynden Dunn (knee), Darcy Moore (hamstring), Tyson Goldsack (knee/back), Matt Scharenberg (knee) and Jeremy Howe (corkie) from its defence.

Reid, 29, was returning from a calf injury and surgery on both knees.

He also suffered an achilles injury in Round 6 and missed three weeks.

He has played just six matches this season.

This latest setback puts his season in extreme doubt with just two home-and-away matches remaining before finals.

Collingwood is also without Adam Treloar (hamstrings), Jamie Elliott (hamstring), Daniel Wells (foot), Tim Broomhead (broken leg), Flynn Appleby (hamstring) and Kayle Kirby (medical condition).

