GALLERY: Bridge traffic affected by rush hour collision

UPDATE

One car has been towed away while the second vehicle has been moved to the turning lane so is not obstructing traffic. Both lanes are now open to traffic.

9:30am

A black Hyundai sedan has collided with a white Holden sedan from behind. South Grafton Fire and rescue are at the scene. It is believed there has been some sort of spill as emergency services are currently putting sawdust on the road.

No one appears to be injured.

Emergency services have closed off the right-hand lane approaching the bridge while two tow trucks work to remove the two cars.

Traffic is moving, however, motorists are advised to exercise caution while passing through the scene.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are making their way to a crash between two cars at South Grafton this morning.

It is understood a red P-plate driver and another car have collided at the entrance to the Grafton bridge just outside the Grafton Aged Care facility. Their airbags were deployed during the incident.

It is not known the condition of the two drivers, however, traffic has banked up as far down as the Ryan and Bent Street round-a-bout.

More to come.