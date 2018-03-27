Colour run a huge hit

What a fantastic event! The Grafton Public School Colour Run was held last Friday as the major fundraiser by our P & C Committee. To the credit of the anxious organising committee, the day went off without a hitch and the children absolutely loved it.

Zavier Smart giggling as he was squirted during the GPS Colour Run Grafton Public School

Students K-6 completed many laps of our walking track overcoming obstacles such as hurdles, ropes and hoops, and along the way were sprayed with coloured water. The laughter was infectious and all of our students, even some who were a bit timid to start with, were all covered in colour by the end of the event.

Sponsorship money has already started to come back in and with some great prizes to be won, it looks as though this will be a very worthwhile fundraiser. The bonus was it was heaps of fun too!

Gotcha!!!!! Zayden Kleinschmidt in the GPS Colour Run. Grafton Public School

Well done to our P & C (in particular Kelly Fletcher and Jody Duroux) and well done to our students who all gave it a go with a smile on their face!