HAPPY COLOURS: Year 6 students Harleigh White, Zoe Penfold and Summer Loadsman are covered in colour after the GPS Colour Run.
Community info

Colour run a huge hit

27th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

What a fantastic event! The Grafton Public School Colour Run was held last Friday as the major fundraiser by our P & C Committee. To the credit of the anxious organising committee, the day went off without a hitch and the children absolutely loved it.

Zavier Smart giggling as he was squirted during the GPS Colour Run
Students K-6 completed many laps of our walking track overcoming obstacles such as hurdles, ropes and hoops, and along the way were sprayed with coloured water. The laughter was infectious and all of our students, even some who were a bit timid to start with, were all covered in colour by the end of the event.

Sponsorship money has already started to come back in and with some great prizes to be won, it looks as though this will be a very worthwhile fundraiser. The bonus was it was heaps of fun too!

Gotcha!!!!! Zayden Kleinschmidt in the GPS Colour Run.
Well done to our P & C (in particular Kelly Fletcher and Jody Duroux) and well done to our students who all gave it a go with a smile on their face!

