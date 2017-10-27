Colourful character primed for his last coat

WRAPPING UP: After nearly 50 years in the hardware industry, Noel Moran will be leaving in November.

WRAPPING UP: After nearly 50 years in the hardware industry, Noel Moran will be leaving in November. Jarrard Potter

FOR CLOSE to 50 years, Noel Moran has been the definition of a paint expert, but after 35 years working in Maclean and 15 in Grafton he is about to hang up the paint mixer.

"It's amazing just how quick the time has gone," he said.

"A lot of years ago I can recall I wanted two years to pass before I'd be here 20 years, and now it's passed. I set a milestone I'd work until I was 65 and now I'm 67 so I got through that milestone then I decided I'd go for the 50 years."

On November 11 this year Noel will reach his goal, but after that he has decided to take an extended and well deserved break.

"I'll be going on a long service holiday and then annual leave for 10 or 11 months then after that I'll make a decision," he said.

"It all depends on what happens in my time off. I might phone up after a couple of months and say I'm bored and want to come back. It's been good years I've really enjoyed it.

"I thoroughly enjoy being at home and my gardens which need a lot of TLC so I'm looking forward to getting in to that and my beloved furniture restoration which I've got that piled up to the rafters."

Noel started with Schaeffer's Hardware Store in Maclean in 1967, and said he has seen a lot of changes in the industry.

"I've been in paint nearly the whole time, and in the old days it was so manual with formulas and looking through books, now it's all computerised and automatic tint machines," he said.

"Back in the old days we knew no better so we had to put up with it, stirring the big drums of paint by a hand stirrer, but now it's all done by machines, it's so much easier.

"I love helping people especially in the painting field, giving them advice and setting them on the right way in their projects. I think I've enjoyed generally just meeting people and working with people.

"It's been a good ride and a good life and I've certainly enjoyed it. I certainly wouldn't have stayed along that path if I didn't enjoy it, so it's been excellent."