Colourful look signals spring

HOW DO you get rid of the winter blues? You wear a bright shirt.

Since 2011, Scott Taylor has been organising Bright Shirt Friday, where you wear a colourful shirt every Friday in spring. This year, the fundraising initiative is getting bigger and bigger with more businesses taking part in fundraising for Vision Australia.

"Several local retailers and government departments have hosted collection tins on their counters,” Mr Taylor said. "We're very grateful because without them they'd be no collection.”

The collection started when the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage decided to liven up Fridays and raise money for a good cause.

"As of the 2016 collection, we've raised over $5000 to assist people with blindness or low vision,” Mr Taylor said. If you want to get involved, contact Mr Taylor at staylor59@yahoo.com

Supporting businesses

I Scream, ESP Coffee Lounge, Jade Kebab, Sun Japanese Cuisine, The Greater Bank, Grafton Bakery, Choice Discount Variety Store, Southside Pharmacy, the Red Bull Butchery, Kezas on Bend, Nextra Grafton Shoppingworld, Heart and Soul, and Grafton Fast Photo.