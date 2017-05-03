24°
Lifestyle

Colours of Clarence: Damn I love this place

Graeme Murdoch | 3rd May 2017 12:37 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Photos
View Gallery

THERE'S no better time of the year than early autumn I reckon. If I could freeze time and stop the seasons from changing, I'd press the pause button right now.

Those dastardly, energy-sapping nor'easterly winds of spring and summer are replaced by crisp, clean westerlies, and the humidity and the mozzies evaporate.

Sure, there's a chill in the air, but it's nothing too drastic just yet.

Yamba sunrise, voted winner of The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017.
Yamba sunrise, voted winner of The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017. Jess Robertson

The ocean repaints itself a regal Pacific blue - a million diamonds scattered across its surface to catch the morning sun.

The river stays sublime and glassy for longer through the day - especially close to the southern bank.

It's like water and air decide to put their differences behind them.

Sunset on the Clarence River submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017.
Sunset on the Clarence River submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017. Marg Cameron

Forget spring cleaning, autumn pulls out all the stops when it comes to seeing the Clarence Valley at its best. Though we still get welcome rain, the cooler air of autumn holds less moisture than the humid atmosphere of warmer months, and as a result, everything is sharper and clearer to behold. (A simple test: next clear, chilly night, turn out the lights, go out into the backyard and look up at the stars).

With clarity comes colours and contrast. And there's no shortage of vivid visuals here, everywhere you look.

Grafton Bridge submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017.
Grafton Bridge submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017. Susan Polsen

Let's start with black and white. Some examples are so vivid it makes you wonder if nature has called in a design consultant. The whitest of white egrets keep company with the blackest of black cows out in the paddocks.

You can't miss this pairing of bird with beast as you drive around the Valley. I always wonder how the birds assign themselves to the cows, like, does the same egret hang out with the same cow from day to day?

Is there a morning egrets' planning meeting where cows are allocated? Is there a roster system? Is it every bird for itself? Or does the cow choose the bird? Are there auditions?

Possibly I might be overthinking this.

So much for the monochrome, how about some colour?

Well you don't get more colourful than a rainbow, do you?

Rainbow submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017.
Rainbow submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook cover image competition on Monday, 1st May, 2017. Neen Sheen

If there's a rainbow season, this must be the time. And if there's a rainbow region in Australia, then surely the Clarence Valley lies at the heart of it. I don't think I've ever seen so many rainbows as I've seen this last month or so.

We've all seen the magic of a double rainbow - one sitting on top of the other in perfect balance - but driving to work last week I saw two different rainbow fragments converging to make a slightly unnerving, wonky, asymmetrical thing. Like a child's imperfect rainbow drawing blown up to life size.

Despite my firm atheist convictions, the thought occurred to me that perhaps God had been crafting so many Clarence Valley rainbows lately he let his guard down on the quality-control front and this rainbow reject slipped through the net.

A glorious autumn sunset at Iluka.
A glorious autumn sunset at Iluka.

The autumnal festival of bright colours isn't just limited to the world of divine nature though. A human spectacle of the spectrum can be observed in supermarkets across the Clarence Valley every Monday, at around 6pm.

It's the weekly parade of highway and bridge workers, decked out in their hi-vis finery, gamely doing their weekly grocery shop. These blokes may know their way around road building and heavy machinery, but many of the younger players look pretty lost in the aisles of a Spar or Coles. A work colleague commented that she'd rather not shop on a Monday night anymore, as the sight of these bewildered lambs drifting from aisle to aisle pulls too hard on her maternal heartstrings.

It's a good thing they're in hi-vis gear, as they can be gently rounded up at closing time and herded out to the supermarket carpark.

But back to the natural world.

Early this morning I was pondering if there was enough merit in a few observations about egrets and rainbows to merit a column.

I was returning home from the beach with yet another massive rainbow spanning the landscape ahead of me. A flock of birds flashed and shrieked across the road, not 2m from my windshield - their colours were astonishing. Illuminated, saturated by the same sun that was fuelling the rainbow.

I had to laugh. Rainbow lorikeets, flying under a giant rainbow.

Colours of the Clarence indeed. Damn I love this place.

 

x
x

Get your copy of 52 Discoveries in Our Big Backyard. This fun little book is free and available at information centres, cafes, holiday park and other places humans tend to gather. Call 6643 0800 and council can send one out to you.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  autumn clarence valley cover image scenery

MILESTONE MEN: Williams, McLennan reach 150 games

MILESTONE MEN: Williams, McLennan reach 150 games

IT HAS been a decade of dominance on the rugby league field for the Grafton Ghosts, and two of the club's favourite sons have been front and centre for it all.

Giant crane signals bridge construction progress

A large crane is framed by the current Grafton bridge on the new development.

Jetty construction underway on south bank of Clarence River

Old faithful Rango helps rustle up title

WINNING TEAM: Mitchum Davis with his dog 'Rango'.

Mitchum Davis named Senior Sportsperson of the Month for April.

Brass group brings musical message to Grafton

The Australian Brass Quintet pose outside the Christ Church Cathedral before their show on Tuesday night.

Teaching, not just playing ethos of touring group

Local Partners

Brass group brings musical message to Grafton

The Australian Brass Quintet played to a full house at the Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday night

Take what you need with Yarn Bomb

FREE: Kim Rule and Mel Orams with a "yarn bomb" fence in Maclean they organised through their Pay It Forward Maclean, Yamba and Surrounds group.

Community bands together to help those in need in time for winter

Wedding chaos makes it to the stage

There Goes the Bride at the Pelican Playhouse.

There Goes The Bride is chaotic, but everything about it works.

Shining a leadlight on local Neighbourhood House

Jan Fletcher takes a close look at a stained glass window she is working from in a leadlight class at the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House. The house is offering free classes this week as part of Neighbourhood House week.

Free taster events on all week at South Grafton

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

Motivated Vendor - Must Sell

51 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $269,000

Located in an elevated position overlooking well established tropical gardens is this large family oasis. With classic charm throughout, including stunning...

Gorgeous Family Home in Heart of Westlawn

313 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 4 $385,000

Looking to upsize? Look no further than this gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom, two kitchen, four garage solid brick home with a massive in ground pool in the...

All Offers Considered

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

A Fantastic Family Home

15 Banksia Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $395,000

The owners of this home have raised their family and enjoyed living the past forty years here in lovely Banksia Street but now its time for a new...

STANDING PROUD

25 Roberts Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

It has been on the buyer requirement list of many investors, first home buyers, downsizers AND upsizers. We promised we would find you another, as all the quality...

Price Reduced Must Sell

203 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This home is set on a 512m2 block close to schools, hospital, racecourse and the GDSC. The yard is fully fenced with a single car garage. Whether you are an...

Coast Meets Country

27 Sapote Street, James Creek 2463

House 3 2 6 $569,000

Looking for something special? Well this property has it all. This small rural retreat will provide the perfect setting to grow your family, relax after retirement...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $412,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Perfectly Positioned

3 Iron Bark Terrace, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Surrounded by near new homes, this home offers a spacious and low maintenance design. First home buyers and investors alike will be impressed with the property on...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Vibrant venue to go under the hammer

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton, which houses The Naked Bean cafe and pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack is up for sale through Elders Real Estate Grafton.

Six properties up for auction tonight

5 Grafton houses for rent in low $300/wk range

Check out these Grafton houses currently available for rent

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!