Incest family member free on bail

A tent on the farm property of the Colt family.

A man extradited from Western Australia over the alleged sexual assault of young family members in rural NSW has been granted bail to stay at a hostel in Sydney.

The 49-year-old, given the pseudonym Frank Colt, was one of eight relatives arrested by police in 2018.

He's charged with four counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 10 and one of sexual intercourse without consent involving an 18-year-old woman.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Stephen Campbell on Monday granted him bail to live in temporary hostel accommodation.

In November last year, the NSW Supreme Court heard that one of the young woman, Petra Colt, will give evidence that her uncles Frank, 48, and Charlie, 45, allegedly sexually interfered with her on the squalid family farm at Boorowa, NSW.

The court heard that Petra and her sister Tammy - both daughters of Colt matriarch Betty, Charlie and Frank's older sister, will turn Crown witness in the cases against their uncles.

Frank Colt, it was alleged in court, drove 4000km from his Western Australian home across the Australian desert for a week's holiday in Boorowa where he allegedly committed the crime.

The farm property of the Colt family.

Tents on the Colt family property.

The two Colt nieces and other family members living in South Australia are due to give

evidence against eight members of the Colts in a lengthy trial late this year.

Justice Stephen Campbell described the case as "very, very shocking" after a lawyer for Frank Colt described his client as "consumed by the terrible taboo of intergenerational incest".

Frank Colt, his brother Charlie and nephews Derek and Cliff are charged with child sex offences.

His sisters Martha, Betty and Rhonda and niece Raylene face perjury allegations.

All the Colt family names are court-appointed pseudonyms to protect the children allegedly offended against.

Dangerous wires, filthy appliances and no bating or toilet facilities marked the Colts’ filthy bush camp.

The charges were laid in a three-state swoop in April last year, five years after police raided the filthy bush block to find 38 members of the Colt family living without electricity or running water.

