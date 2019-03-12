COLTS BOLT: Premier League outfit too strong in semi-final

CRICKET: Coutts-Coffs Colts captain Luke Cox stamped his authority on the side's dominant minor semi-final with a quickfire century in the second innings.

But the result had well and truly been wrapped up after a "complete team effort” with the ball recorded a 133-run first innings win.

After Colts lost opener Billy Caroll early in the piece, the side worked hard to build a total with Eli Fahey (36) and Ian Slapp (38) lifting through the middle overs.

But it was a wagging tail, including an unbeaten half-century to number nine Aidan Statham (54*), that helped pushed the side to a competitive total of 244.

"After coming off with 244 we definitely had our tails up,” Cox said. "The boys at the end of the innings did a great job. To know we can still put on a 60-run 10th wicket partnership gives you a bit of hope if the top order doesn't fire.”

After they were bowled out just shy of 80 overs into the afternoon, Colts had a brief assault on the Diggers' top order, removing Derek Lodge for a golden duck.

Diggers' top run scorer James Bellamy (34) would rally with Ty Adams (29) as the pair built a faultless 61-run second wicket stand.

It would take an individual piece of brilliance from Fahey (2 for 15 off 6) to break the stand and bring the Colts back into the clash.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Once we got Bellamy out we started to feel a lot more confident,” Cox said. "It was a huge effort from Eli. It was a screamer caught and bowled effort.

"The ball was coming in hot and he just dove full stretch to his left and managed to hold on. It is that sort of thing that really lifts a side.”

"We fielded really well, everyone was just vibing off each other and there was not a quiet moment out there.”

Fahey's individual effort would spark a middle order collapse for Diggers losing 5-26.

Cox (2 for 15 off 10) would lead the way with the ball, while medium pacer Matt Francis (2 for 13 off 10) would also chime in with wickets.

After they were bowled out for 111, Diggers put Colts back into bat in the hopes of a potential outright, but Cox took the result away as he notched his second century of the season.

"They tried hard and they had nothing to lose," Cox said. "I guess the runs do give us a bit of extra momentum heading into next weekend.”

Colts will meet Harwood at Harwood Oval in the preliminary final on Saturday.

COUTTS-COFFS COLTS v

DIGGERS

At: McKittrick Park

Toss: Coutts-Coffs Colts

Coutts-Coffs Colts 1st Innings

B Carroll c GA Singh b D Beaumont13

L Cox b LC Carlyle18

E Fahey c T Bailey b D Beaumont36

M Rose lbw b LC Carlyle3

IW Slapp st D Lodge b LC Carlyle38

T Statham lbw b T Adams0

N Wood st KP Cunningham b LC Carlyle16

T Parkins b LC Carlyle14

BA Martin c KP Cunningham b RB Carey26

A Statham not out54

T Slaviero c JW Ferrett b LC Carlyle5

Extras (nb 9, w 7, b 3, lb 2)21

ALL-OUT for244

Overs: 79.3

FoW: 1-24 (B Carroll) 2-40 (L Cox) 3-56 (M Rose) 4-106 (E Fahey) 5-111 (T Statham) 6-130 (N Wood) 7-147 (IW Slapp) 8-159 (T Parkins) 9-216 (BA Martin) 10-244 (T Slaviero)

Bowling: RB Carey 14-2-41-1(3nb, 2wd), D Beaumont 13-2-40-2(3wd), LC Carlyle 23.3-3-77-6(6nb), JW Ferrett 10-1-34-0, T Bailey 7-2-17-0(1wd), T Adams 12-2-30-1(1wd)

Diggers 1st Innings

T Adams c E Fahey b L Cox29

D Lodge b A Statham0

J Bellamy c & b E Fahey34

EJ Atkinson c T Slaviero b E Fahey4

LC Carlyle not out8

GA Singh c BA Martin b L Cox0

KP Cunningham c A Statham b IW Slapp1

JW Ferrett b T Statham12

D Beaumont c N Wood b M Francis6

RB Carey c T Slaviero b M Francis0

T Bailey b N Wood4

Extras (nb 3, w 5, b 5, lb 0)13

ALL-OUT for111

Overs: 55

FOW: 1-0 (D Lodge) 2-61 (J Bellamy) 3-69 (EJ Atkinson) 4-84 (T Adams) 5-86 (GA Singh) 6-87 (KP Cunningham) 7-99 (JW Ferrett) 8-106 (D Beaumont) 9-106 (RB Carey) 10-111 (T Bailey)

Bowling: T Statham 14-5-27-1, A Statham 5-1-12-1, N Wood 3-0-10-1, L Cox 10-4-15-2(1nb), M Francis 10-4-13-2, E Fahey 6-1-15-2(2nb, 5wd), IW Slapp 5-3-7-1, BA Martin 2-0-7-0

Coutts-Coffs Colts 2nd Innings

B Carroll c LC Carlyle b JW Ferrett11

L Cox not out123

N Wood st KP Cunningham b JW Ferrett29

E Fahey c EJ Atkinson b JW Ferrett13

IW Slapp c D Beaumont b EJ Atkinson5

Extras (nb 0, w 1, b 0, lb 1)2

FOUR (dec) for183

Overs: 27

FoW: 1-39 (B Carroll) 2-77 (N Wood) 3-128 (E Fahey) 4-183 (IW Slapp)

Bowling: D Beaumont 6-0-30-0, LC Carlyle 3-0-23-0, JW Ferrett 6-1-53-3, RB Carey 3-0-21-0(1wd), T Adams 2-0-11-0, GA Singh 2-0-14-0, EJ Atkinson 3-0-20-1, KP Cunningham 2-0-10-0