Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHALLENGE AHEAD: Zac Page said the Coutts-Coffs Colts are ready to take on the two heavyweights of the NCCC competition, Sawtell and Harwood, in the same weekend.
CHALLENGE AHEAD: Zac Page said the Coutts-Coffs Colts are ready to take on the two heavyweights of the NCCC competition, Sawtell and Harwood, in the same weekend. Caitlan Charles
Cricket

Colts face double trouble against two competition leaders

Jarrard Potter
by
2nd Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NCCC PREMIER GRADE: Facing off against competition leaders Sawtell or Harwood is a challenge for any team in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier Grade, but taking them both on in the space of two days is a different task altogether.

This is the challenge facing the Coutts-Coffs Colts in an epic double-header this weekend, as they face off against Sawtell at Richardson Park today , before backing up against Harwood at Lower Fisher tomorrow.

While their opponents sit equal first on the competition ladder, and they've only lost one game apiece, senior bowler Zac Page said the Colts team will be up to the task.

"I'm looking forward to playing both Sawtell and Harwood, I missed the last game we had against Sawtell and the first game against Harwood, and I think on our day we can go close to these teams,” Page said.

The last time Colts played Sawtell it ended in a 102-run defeat, however Page said the team had learnt a lot from that game.

"The key is getting top order wickets before they get entrenched and when we bat we've got to build partnerships,” he said.

"We need to get at least 200 or we're just not going to be competitive. It's the same with their bowlers, we need to see off the new ball bowlers and give us a good chance to score some runs.”

The Colts' task won't get any easier in the local derby against Harwood the next day.

While their previous clashes have gone in Harwood's favour, according to Page, if Colts can exert some pressure on their batting line-up, they might be in with a chance.

"Harwood are dangerous all the way down the order, so I think it's about creating some pressure and nullifying their guns as best we can,” Page said.

"If we can keep their batters quiet and create some pressure through early wickets, that will be the key.”

GAME DAY: Sawtell v CCC at Richardson Park, Harwood v Star Hotel at Harwood on Saturday. CCC v Harwood at Lower Fisher on Sunday. Both games from 1.30pm.

coutts-coffs colts harwood north coast cricket council north coast cricket council premier league sawtell
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    premium_icon Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    News 'We're quite happy with how many people came out and the community support that they've shown us, I can't tell you how excited we are to have this.'

    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health Most medical specialists can't use the record in their clinics

    Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    premium_icon Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    Crime Speeds of up to 200kph reached before violent arrest

    YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    premium_icon YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    Feature More than 100 cute kids head back to class