Colts face double trouble against two competition leaders

CHALLENGE AHEAD: Zac Page said the Coutts-Coffs Colts are ready to take on the two heavyweights of the NCCC competition, Sawtell and Harwood, in the same weekend. Caitlan Charles

NCCC PREMIER GRADE: Facing off against competition leaders Sawtell or Harwood is a challenge for any team in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier Grade, but taking them both on in the space of two days is a different task altogether.

This is the challenge facing the Coutts-Coffs Colts in an epic double-header this weekend, as they face off against Sawtell at Richardson Park today , before backing up against Harwood at Lower Fisher tomorrow.

While their opponents sit equal first on the competition ladder, and they've only lost one game apiece, senior bowler Zac Page said the Colts team will be up to the task.

"I'm looking forward to playing both Sawtell and Harwood, I missed the last game we had against Sawtell and the first game against Harwood, and I think on our day we can go close to these teams,” Page said.

The last time Colts played Sawtell it ended in a 102-run defeat, however Page said the team had learnt a lot from that game.

"The key is getting top order wickets before they get entrenched and when we bat we've got to build partnerships,” he said.

"We need to get at least 200 or we're just not going to be competitive. It's the same with their bowlers, we need to see off the new ball bowlers and give us a good chance to score some runs.”

The Colts' task won't get any easier in the local derby against Harwood the next day.

While their previous clashes have gone in Harwood's favour, according to Page, if Colts can exert some pressure on their batting line-up, they might be in with a chance.

"Harwood are dangerous all the way down the order, so I think it's about creating some pressure and nullifying their guns as best we can,” Page said.

"If we can keep their batters quiet and create some pressure through early wickets, that will be the key.”

GAME DAY: Sawtell v CCC at Richardson Park, Harwood v Star Hotel at Harwood on Saturday. CCC v Harwood at Lower Fisher on Sunday. Both games from 1.30pm.