Colts tough task to grab last wickets

Eli Fahey bowled an incredible spell for the Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday against Diggers.

Eli Fahey bowled an incredible spell for the Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday against Diggers. Sam flanagan

CRICKET: Eli Fahey finished off his first five-wicket haul of the season to guide Coutts- Coffs Colts to a four-run win in the final North Coast Premier League round against Coffs Diggers at Fitzroy Oval.

But there were a few tense moments for the Colts after Diggers veteran Stephen Meakins dug his heels in to hit a dogged half-century.

It was a win that should have been wrapped up quickly after Coutts-Colts started the day with four wickets left to secure, but Meakins had other ideas.

The middle-order batsman combined well with Gurpreet Singh (44) in a 72-run stand for the seventh wicket before the Diggers lower order also chipped in to go within a whisker of claiming an unlikely first-innings win.

"They had Meako who dug in pretty well,” Fahey said.

"He was just solid and we couldn't find a way through. There were a few hard chances, but they weren't easy ones.

It was a pretty wet deck in the end, sometimes it would skid on and sometimes it would pop up a bit. He just toughed it out.”

With the ball turning into a cake of soap thanks to a wet outfield, Coutts were forced to turn to spin to control it and eventually managed to close out the innings with Fahey (5 for 47 off 18.1) taking the final two wickets.

"I don't think we got too nervous because we had third spot already secured,” Fahey said. "We just had a lot of fun out there, especially with everyone trying to bowl off spin.”

The two sides will meet again in the minor semi-final at McKittrick Park on Saturday and Sunday.

NORTH COAST PREMIER LEAGUE

Round 15

COFFS DIGGERS v COUTTS-COFFS COLTS

Umpires: John Pearce, Rob Pye

Toss: Diggers

Coutts-Coffs Colts 1st Innings 176

Coffs Diggers 1st Innings

T Adams c T Parkins b E Fahey 5

JW Ferrett b E Fahey 3

D Lodge c T Britnell b E Fahey 12

EJ Atkinson lbw b Z Page 2

LC Carlyle c T Slaviero b T Statham 9

SJ Meakins st T Slaviero b T Britnell 52

KP Cunningham lbw b T Statham 0

GA Singh c & b T Britnell 44

J Bellamy c T Parkins b E Fahey 20

D Beaumont not out 14

T Bailey c T Parkins b E Fahey 2

Extras (nb 3, w 0, b 4, lb 2) 9

ALL-OUT for 172

Overs: 64.1

FoW: 1-6 (JW Ferrett) 2-9 (T Adams) 3-18 (EJ Atkinson) 4-30 (D Lodge) 5-53 (LC Carlyle) 6-53 (KP Cunningham) 7-125 (SJ Meakins) 8-140 (GA Singh) 9-162 (J Bellamy) 10-172 (T Bailey)

Bowling: Z Page 12-4-23-1, E Fahey 18-4-47-5(1nb), L Cox 11-2-30-0(1nb), T Statham 7-0-11-2, T Britnell 12-2-30-2, BA Martin 1-0-8-0, M Rose 3-0-14-0