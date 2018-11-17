Menu
YOUNG TALENT: Coffs Coutts Colts batsman Eli Fahey hits out against Harwood, Harwood Cricket Ground
Cricket

Colts young gun key to comeback chance

by Matthew Elkerton and Bill North
17th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
CRICKET: Eli Fahey looks set to score a mountain of runs this season, and his Coutts-Coffs Colts outfit will hope it is the case today as they aim to upset Nambucca Valley in North Coast Premier League action.

Fahey will ride a wave of momentum into the clash at Phillip Hughes Oval after he looked comfortable at the crease on his way to top scoring with 81 against Harwood last Saturday.

It was the first time the 17-year-old had faced the competition benchmark in two years after playing in Queensland last season, and Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey was impressed by the youngster's development.

"Eli's a good kid and he will score a lot of runs for Coutts-Coffs season,” Ensbey said.

"We knew he was a good cricketer. But he scored a very patient 80 and I was very impressed.

"He was also asked to open the bowling and didn't disgrace himself with the ball.”

It has been a tough start to the new competition for the Colts side, with the team yet to put a full strength outfit on the park this year.

They almost managed to pull off a victory against Sawtell in the opening round, before narrowly avoiding the outright against Harwood last weekend.

Meanwhile, Harwood, who are leading the Premier League competition on 10 points, will remain on home soil today when they face off against Coffs Diggers.

"We've had a good start,” Ensbey said. "It's a bit of an unknown this season and thus far I'm really happy with how we've competed.

"We've got Diggers this week and I don't know a thing about them.

"But our fellas have been training hard and have an extra spring in their step.”

The matches will begin at 1.30pm today.

clarence cricket coutts-coffs colts cricket eli fahey harwood nambucca valley north coast premier league
Grafton Daily Examiner

