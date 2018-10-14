Menu
Comanche in the River Derwent during last year’s Sydney to Hobart race. Pic: Richard Jupe
Water Sports

Sydney to Hobart champions win again

by AMANDA LULHAM
14th Oct 2018 1:50 PM

SYDNEY to Hobart champion Comanche has continued her record-breaking lead-up to the 2018 race south with a new fastest time mark in the Sydney-Newcastle-Bass Island race.

The Jim Cooney skippered 100-footer set a new record of 18 hours 34 min 38 secs in the 215 nautical mile offshore race - her second in the last month.

 

The time Broke the previous record of 20 hours, 52 minutes, 49 seconds set by Matt Allenâ€™s 60-footer Ichi Ban in 2014, the year the race was created.

 

Comanche sailing across Storm Baylast year.
Ichi Ban on her way to victory in the Sydney to Hobart.
Allen on the weekend skippered his 52-footer Ichi Ban to the converted overall honours - his second major result in recent weeks on his Sydney to Hobart winning boat.

Both yachts starred in last months Flinders Islet race where Comanche claimed line honours and a race record and Ichi Ban the overall victory to show top form ahead of their defence of the fastest time and overall crowns in the Sydney to Hobart.

A fleet of around 90 yachts is expected in the 74th Sydney to Hobart which starts in Boxing Day.

