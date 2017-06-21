22°
Combined chamber a positive for Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter | 21st Jun 2017 5:00 AM

THE move by business chambers to come together and form the Clarence Valley Combined Business Chamber has been praised by NSW Business Chamber regional manager Northern Rivers Jane Laverty.

Ms Laverty said the combined chambers will have an advantage when dealing with state and local levels of government.

"Businesses and Local Government Areas that are well networked are the regions that prosper and tend to attract funding for projects because they're more engaged at more levels of government, which leads to more opportunities coming their way,” she said.

"It's the reason the NSW Business Chamber is in existence, as a peak body across a whole range of groups. The whole network is strengthened and gives businesses a powerful voice when they come together.

"The Grafton and Maclean chambers are probably stronger in terms of numbers and championing issues, and in the past they've been coming from different sides to local and state government. With the chambers joining forces and Clarence Valley Council's respect for the business sector does increase, they know the Clarence Valley Combined Business Chamber represents the entire Valley.”

After a recent Maclean District Business Chamber breakfast meeting on Monday morning, Ms Laverty said she was encouraged by the level of co-operation between Clarence Valley Council and business groups.

"One primary message I have to each local chamber (in the Clarence Valley) as I meet them is to emphasis the need to come together as one voice in the region and share their knowledge and connections,” she said.

"I often think most places operate in bubbles, and the bigger the bubble the more good things can happen. Sharing knowledge from business to business is valuable.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence development clarence valley council grafton chamber of commerce maclean district business chamber nsw business chamber

