Combustion stove fire a timely reminder

Caitlan Charles | 22nd Jun 2017 11:56 AM
Fire & Rescue NSW Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Fire & Rescue NSW Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

FIREFIGHTERS saved a house in Grafton after responding to a kitchen fire on Wednesday night.

Grafton Fire and Rescue captain Garry Reardon said crews were called to a Victoria St address just after 5pm in relation to a fire caused by a combustion stove.

Capt Reardon said residents were able to respond quickly to the fire, calling Triple 0 as soon as they noticed the fire.

"The resident did a really good job, they made the call early,” Capt Reardon said

It is the second house fire caused by a heat source in the Clarence Valley in the past two weeks following reports the house fire in Coledale last week was started by a heat source.

With the arrival of cold weather across the Valley, residents need to be aware of heaters, fires, combustion stoves, appliances, electric blankets and other heating sources.

NSW Fire and Rescue recommend to not leave heaters, dryers, electric blankets or other electrical devices unattended and to always turn them off when leaving home or going to bed.

Residents should ensure the chimney on their fireplace is clean and properly ventilated, clothing and other flammable materials are kept at least one metre from heaters, power boards are not overloaded and wheat bags never used in beds.

