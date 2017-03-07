Come cook with masterchef Maggie Beer

Supplied image of a stamp featuring chef Maggie Beer, as part of this year's Australian Legends stamp collection, which was unveiled at an Australia Day lunch in Sydney on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014. (AAP Image/Australia Post) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

FOR the older masterchefs of the Clarence Valley, foodie favourite Maggie Beer is heading to Grafton with her Foundation's program, Creating An Appetite For Life.

With support from the Yugilbar Foundation Sharing specialised information and workshops that regional communities have not previously been able to access, Maggie, along with Peter Morgan-Jones (executive chef and food ambassador from HammondCare) will be in Grafton on March 9 to inspire and challenge aged care chefs and cooks to create wholesome, full flavoured, low-cost meals everyday in their kitchens.

Very much a hands-on experience, the Creating An Appetite For Life Workshop is a one day opportunity for aged care chefs and cooks to network with others in the industry, to learn how to cook recipes suitable for residents in their care, to enjoy delicious meals and to cook with Maggie herself.

Fresh thinking and group brainstorming will be built around wholesome ingredients, food budgeting, supplier relationships and dining room management.