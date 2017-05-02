Come on, be the noise Yamba

Yamba Street Noise organiser Dan Griffin gets in the spirit of the upcoming event in June.

LAST year, Dan Griffin hoped the first Yamba Street Noise event would attract 20 people.

More than 200 turned up, and as soon as the music stopped they began bombarding their Facebook page to hold it again, and alongside fellow organiser Ang Lagos-Jay, the two are taking the music to the streets again.

To be held on June 17, the Yamba Street Noise event is encouraging people to open up their houses and create a "moveable” musical party in the streets of Yamba.

"They say the golden rule of a party is never move the party, but we're doing the opposite and keeping it moving all day,” he said.

"We'll again finish up at Leche and the Backpackers who partnered with us last year, and they're already pulling together bands at the moment.”

Mr Griffin said the variety of music and events created at last year's Street Noise was far-ranging.

"We had everything; we had a young girl playing violin, a flash mob of kids dancing to thriller, an American artist and one guy just playing drums who's keen to go again,” he said.

"Already this year's event has been on Facebook for just over a week and I've got three venues in people's front yards - some decks, a blues band ready to go and another guy who is keen to come from Port Macquarie.”

Mr Griffin said apart from the playing of music, it was the connections made on the day that made him enthused about the event.

"It created a network of people to actually start talking about music,” he said.

"Already we've had conversations on our page from band who posted they were looking for a front yard, and a trumpet player for their band.

"Now everyone is out there looking for a trumpet player for these guys, and it could be a young kind or anyone.

"Anyone who wants to be involved, get in touch and we'll connect you up, either if have a yard, or looking to play somewhere.”

For more information, visit the Yamba Street Noise Facebook page, or get in touch on yambastreetnoise@gmail.com