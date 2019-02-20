‘Come quickly’: Strongman’ intruder's final minutes

Johan Schwartz called triple-0 to try and get help for Brad Soper. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone

Johan Schwartz called triple-0 to try and get help for Brad Soper. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone

DETAILS of the frantic phone call between Johan Schwartz and a triple-0 operator have been revealed, three days after the Sydney dad was involved in a fatal struggle with a man who broke into his family home.

Mr Schwartz, 44, first thought something might be wrong early Sunday morning when he was woken by his dogs barking.

Leaving his wife and baby daughter sleeping upstairs, Mr Schwartz stumbled upon Bradley Soper, a 35-year-old bodybuilder, hiding behind the living room couch.

Fearing for his family's safety, police said Mr Schwartz "challenged the male intruder", grabbing him in a chokehold and calling for help.

But Mr Soper, who neighbours told news.com.au was seen walking through the western Sydney housing estate "like a zombie", quickly lost consciousness and collapsed.

"Come quickly … he's unconscious, call me back now, quickly," Mr Schwartz said, a source close to the investigation told The Daily Telegraph.

Johan Schwartz outside his Harrington Park home. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone

Neighbours and paramedics rushed to perform CPR on Mr Soper but he could not be saved.

The source said Mr Schwartz, who had built his family home in the Harrington Park estate less than two years ago, was "devastated" by the terrifying incident.

Mr Schwartz spent more than 10 hours at Narellan Police Station on Sunday being interrogated by detectives but was released without charge.

It's understood detectives from the NSW Homicide Squad have recommended the South African financial adviser should not face charges for the fatal struggle.

Detectives from Camden Police Area Command are handling the investigation and will have the final say on if charges should be laid.

Despite that, it's understood the western Sydney detectives have sought advice from the state homicide squad about the charges.

Brad Soper died on Sunday in the home of Johan Schwartz.

A post-mortem is still being completed on Mr Soper's body with the results of the autopsy to inform police on his cause of death.

In a press conference on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Shane Woolbank on Sunday said "generally people are entitled to their home, and they're entitled to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property".

Two weeks before the fatal fight, Mr Schwartz commented on a Reddit video and said he had "no sympathy" for thieves.

Through his Reddit account, Mr Schwartz commented on February 3 on a video showing an alleged mobile phone thief being held and pulled alongside a car by someone in the vehicle.

In the video, the thief, whose hand was in the car, is repeatedly punched in the head by those said to be the potential victims of the theft.

"If he is committed to crime, he will next time bring a gun and target someone more vulnerable like an 80-year-old," the Reddit comment states.

"No sympathy. The person on the receiving end of his crime could also be poor, and worked hard at an honest job to buy that phone. What does his theft do to that honest person?"

It also emerged earlier this week, Mr Soper had been struggling with his finances, a cocaine addiction and was nursing a broken heart before he found himself in the loungeroom of Mr Schwartz.

Brad Soper died after a violent struggle with Johan Schwartz.

The 35-year-old personal trainer had also spent some time in hospital for kidney failure in the weeks leading up to his death.

One Facebook tribute for the Narellan bodybuilder said the 35-year-old had "never recovered".

"Forever in my heart Brad Soper I love you man, fly high big fella," Gerard MacIntyre wrote. "Absolutely shattered, your heart was broken and you could never recover."

Other shocked loved ones, mourning the loss of Mr Soper, admit they were "baffled" by the bizarre incident, describing Mr Soper's behaviour in the lead-up to the home invasion as out of character.

"His headspace and thoughts at the time are unknown but I can wholeheartedly say he would not have gone into that house to steal or hurt anyone," a close friend from his hometown of Dubbo told 9 News today. "Rather, he (was) just confused of his whereabouts."

A neighbour told news.com.au he'd witnessed Mr Soper walking barefoot and "zombie-like" through the forest adjacent to the family home before climbing under, rather than over, a shin-high wooden fence.

It's believed Mr Soper then wandered into the Schwartz family garage, through a door accidentally left open, before finding himself in the living room.

- With AAP