COMEBACK: Is the Cane Harvest Festival returning to Maclean?

COMEBACK TRAIL: The Mareeba Nursing Home float getting into the spirit of the Cane Harvest Festival in 1997.

COMEBACK TRAIL: The Mareeba Nursing Home float getting into the spirit of the Cane Harvest Festival in 1997.

LIKE a Phoenix rising from the ashes of a cane fire, Maclean's Cane Harvest Festival could be back on the Lower Clarence events calendar, after a public meeting was held this week to gauge interest in resurrecting the decades-old festival.

Leading the charge to restore the festival, which has been on hiatus for more than 20 years, Corinne Smyth said she was pleased with the initial reaction to bringing the festival back to its former glory.

Ms Smyth said a broad cross-section of the Lower Clarence community attended the public meeting, and with the response overwhelmingly positive the group will look to reintroduce the festival to reflect the evolving identity of Maclean.

"We had about 20 people at the meeting who were all very keen to participate in the committee and lend a helping hand,” Ms Smyth said.

"There were some younger people in their 20s through to the older generation who were a part of the original Cane Harvest Festival.

"We also had people from cane farmers, to teachers, to retail operators, a real broad spectrum.”

Ms Smyth said the group resolved to rename the festival to the Maclean Harvest and Industries Festival to better reflect a broader range of community engagement with the festival.

"That way we can include places like Botero, the macadamia growers, the new brewery at Townsend, the fishing industry, all those different things so the festival is for everyone,” she said.

"We want to incorporate a broad cross-section of industries and reflect the changing nature of Maclean and the Lower Clarence. When the Cane Harvest Festival was originally started, the cane industry was dominant, but now we see a lot of other industries in the area and we want to include them.”

Ms Smyth said her efforts to breath new life into the Cane Harvest Festival were inspired by a desire to bring back an all-inclusive festival for the town.

"We think it's been 20 years since the last festival, and this all started because I felt there was a real gap in the events calendar in Maclean,” she said.

"I remember reading a story about the old billy kart race down the hill on River St past the Post Office, and it just took me back to how much fun it all was, kids dressing up and parading through the town and everything like that.

"Talking to the younger generation they can remember it as kids but there's nothing like that with as much broad participation. While the festival re-birth was in its infancy, Ms Smyth said she was excited to see what will come from the project.

The committee will hold another public meeting at Maclean RSL Club on September 17, with everyone welcome to attend. For more details email macleanhaif@gmail.com, or search Maclean Harvest and Industries Festival on Facebook.