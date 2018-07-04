Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A comedian has been charged over offensive graffiti near Eurydice Dixon’s memorial.
A comedian has been charged over offensive graffiti near Eurydice Dixon’s memorial.
Crime

Comedian charged over Eurydice Dixon memorial graffiti

by Staff writer
4th Jul 2018 7:43 PM

A MELBOURNE comedian has been charged with allegedly painting the "lewd markings" discovered close to the Princes Park memorial for Eurydice Dixon.

Ms Dixon, 22, an aspiring comedian, was killed as she walked home from a comedy gig in Melbourne's CBD on June 13.

A 31-year-old comedian has allegedly been charged with criminal damage, offensive behaviour and marking offensive graffiti, The Age reports.

Eurydice Dixon was found dead in Melbourne’s Princes Park.
Eurydice Dixon was found dead in Melbourne’s Princes Park.

 

Police found offensive paint markings at the site in Princes Park on June 18, the day of a public vigil in Ms Dixon's honour

The man has been charged and bailed by police to face court in August, The Age reports.

The horrific death of Eurydice Dixon shocked the nation.
The horrific death of Eurydice Dixon shocked the nation.
editors picks eurydice dixon

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Your favourite 12 businesses and employees

    REVEALED: Your favourite 12 businesses and employees

    Business The votes are counted, who will be the best in the Valley?

    New market to give Harwood bright future

    New market to give Harwood bright future

    News New markets in Lower Clarence town to be a big draw card

    CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    premium_icon CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    Crime Police suspect church fire was lit by arsonists

    Time to change scripts for Shirley

    premium_icon Time to change scripts for Shirley

    News After 50 years of service, Shirley takes a break

    Local Partners