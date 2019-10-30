Comedic duo take clothes pegging to new level

WHO would've thought watching two next door neighbours hanging out the washing could be so riveting?

The performance of Level Pegging as part of the Jacaranda Festival Showcase at the Criterion Theatre last Saturday was proof anything is possible if the imagination is allowed to roam free.

Newcastle's Sally Davies, who wrote full-length play Festive Spirit, performed at the Criterion in July, has written more than 20 short plays, including Level Pegging, which won best unpublished script at the 2016 Flash Festival of Short Plays at Woy Woy Little Theatre.

It is a splendid example of presenting out of the box ideas without a word wasted - key elements of a successful short play.

Performed by Bill North (Larry) and Mark Conaghan (Barry), the play is a comedic take on two sports commentators calling the grand final of the inaugural Greengate Grove Washing Line Peg-Off.

Complete with corny segues and references to twitter feeds, the dynamic duo of Barry and Larry take the audience through a rollercoaster ride of frankly unbelievable twists and turns until one of the contestants quite literally starts spinning out of control.

The showcase also featured encore performances from the casts of recent Criterion shows Oliver! and Nunsense, the Pelican Playhouse's Popular Mechanicals, snippets from Ken and Rhonny McKenzie's rendition of Love Letters which was performed in the same timeslot in 2018, and a sneak peek of the upcoming musical production of Monty Python's Spamalot, which will be performed at the Criterion across a two-week season from November 28 to December 8.