Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Level Pegging
Art & Theatre

Comedic duo take clothes pegging to new level

30th Oct 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHO would've thought watching two next door neighbours hanging out the washing could be so riveting?

The performance of Level Pegging as part of the Jacaranda Festival Showcase at the Criterion Theatre last Saturday was proof anything is possible if the imagination is allowed to roam free.

Newcastle's Sally Davies, who wrote full-length play Festive Spirit, performed at the Criterion in July, has written more than 20 short plays, including Level Pegging, which won best unpublished script at the 2016 Flash Festival of Short Plays at Woy Woy Little Theatre.

It is a splendid example of presenting out of the box ideas without a word wasted - key elements of a successful short play.

Performed by Bill North (Larry) and Mark Conaghan (Barry), the play is a comedic take on two sports commentators calling the grand final of the inaugural Greengate Grove Washing Line Peg-Off.

Photos
View Gallery

Complete with corny segues and references to twitter feeds, the dynamic duo of Barry and Larry take the audience through a rollercoaster ride of frankly unbelievable twists and turns until one of the contestants quite literally starts spinning out of control.

The showcase also featured encore performances from the casts of recent Criterion shows Oliver! and Nunsense, the Pelican Playhouse's Popular Mechanicals, snippets from Ken and Rhonny McKenzie's rendition of Love Letters which was performed in the same timeslot in 2018, and a sneak peek of the upcoming musical production of Monty Python's Spamalot, which will be performed at the Criterion across a two-week season from November 28 to December 8.

bill north comedy commentators criterion theatre jacaranda2019 level pegging mark conaghan parody short play
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man punches police during arrest, spits blood trying to flee

    premium_icon Man punches police during arrest, spits blood trying to flee

    Crime A MAN arrested over outstanding warrants allegedly punched two officers during his arrest, before he allegedly tried to flee hospital and spat blood at police

    • 30th Oct 2019 4:35 PM
    Who makes you proud? Give them a pat on the back

    premium_icon Who makes you proud? Give them a pat on the back

    News Australia Day award open for nominations

    Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

    premium_icon Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

    News Tradition continues for first born after Jacaranda Queen crowning

    Legendary Clarence para-athlete to headline Sports Awards

    premium_icon Legendary Clarence para-athlete to headline Sports Awards

    Sport The three-time Sports Star of the Year has quite the story to tell.

    • 30th Oct 2019 5:00 PM